Two dead, eight injured in Mauricie heavy truck accident

image.jpg

Two people died and eight others were injured in a collision that involved several vehicles – including a heavy truck – in the St-Roch-de-Mekinac area of Mauricie. 

The accident took place around 4 p.m. on Thursday on Route 155. According to preliminary information from the Surete du Quebec (SQ), a heavy truck ran into vehicles that were stopped in a construction zone. 

The first car the truck hit got stuck beneath it and its driver didn’t survive. Later, when the truck was moved, another person was found dead in the vehicle. 

Five other cars were involved and eight people were injured. Among them, two were in critical condition on Thursday night, according to the SQ. 

The possibility of distracted driving on the part of the truck driver is currently being considered by investigators who will inspect the heavy truck to verify its mechanics. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2020. 

