Two dead, nine injured in crash on Beauce highway

A 12-year-old child and a man in his 40s died Wednesday evening after a head-on collision between a minivan and a large truck in the Beauce region.

The two victims were in the minivan at the time of crash, which happened around 4 p.m. on Route 112.

At least nine other people were injured, including six who suffered serious injuries, according to Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Beatrice D’Orsinville.

There were six people in the minivan and five people were in the cab of the truck.

The police continue to investigate the crash.

With files from CTV's Max Harrold