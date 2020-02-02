Two dead on scene of Val-des-Monts fire
Two people were found dead at the scene of a fire in Val-des-Monts on Sunday night.
The fire department answered the call at 3:30 p.m.
The Surete du Quebec wouldn’t release information about the victims and wouldn’t confirm the fire was the cause of death.
The SQ said an investigation had been opened into the deaths in conjunction with the Collines-del’Outaouais police department.
Latest Audio
-
Brand new Dating App for Montrealers
What makes this dating app special? It's local, sure. But there's something else. Aaron spoke to the founder of Say Allo, Zack Lewis.
-
Fast paced world? Be sure to make room
Award-winning author Joannie Tansky joined Natasha to explain that despite the mayhem that exists in our lives, you should make time for food!
-
Fast paced world? Be sure to make room
Award-winning author Joannie Tansky joined Natasha to explain that despite the mayhem that exists in our lives, you should make time for food!