Two dead, one important witness in Ile Bizard: Montreal police investigating

Two people were found dead in a residence in east Ile Bizard Wednesday night.

The circumstances leading to the deaths remain unclear. Police say they received a tip at around 9:30 p.m. concerning two bodies in a home near the intersection of des Erables and des Noyers avenues.

When officers arrived at the home, they discovered the two bodies, which bore marks of violence.

A 29-year-old man was met by police for questioning. He is considered an important witness.

Police set up a barrier around the residence to continue their investigation.