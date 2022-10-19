iHeartRadio
Two dead, one important witness in Ile Bizard: Montreal police investigating


Police say they took a 29-year-old man into custody after two people were pronounced dead in east Ile Bizard Wednesday night (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News).

Two people were found dead in a residence in east Ile Bizard Wednesday night. 

The circumstances leading to the deaths remain unclear. Police say they received a tip at around 9:30 p.m. concerning two bodies in a home near the intersection of des Erables and des Noyers avenues. 

When officers arrived at the home, they discovered the two bodies, which bore marks of violence. 

A 29-year-old man was met by police for questioning. He is considered an important witness.

Police set up a barrier around the residence to continue their investigation. 

