Two high schools in Lachute on lockdown order by police

A Surete du Quebec badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Two high schools in Lachute are under a lockdown order from provincial police.

Students and staff at Laurentian Regional High School and Polyvalente Lavigne -- both in the same building off Argenteuil Avenue in Lachute -- were placed under lockdown after a man who may have been armed with a knife was spotted nearby at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The schools were put on lockdown and police have been searching the streets nearby. No arrests have been made so far, said Sgt. Mario Tessier of the Surete du Quebec.

Police say they believe the lockdown will be lifted by the end of the school day.

This story will be updated.

