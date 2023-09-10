iHeartRadio
Driver strikes pedestrian, street lamp in Montreal, injuring two


Two people were seriously injured by a speeding car Sunday afternoon in Montreal's St. Laurent borough.

It happened after the car pulled out of a parking lot on Cote-de-Liesse Road near Hebert Avenue around 2:30 p.m., say Montreal police (SPVM), which received 911 calls from several witnesses.

A video of the incident shared on social media shows a green car barrelling down the street before swerving and hitting at least one person, sending the individual flying into the air. The car also smashed into a street lamp, which fell to the ground.  

Police say two people, a 19-year-old woman and 23-year-old man, were rushed to hospital. The woman remains in critical condition Monday morning, but the man is considered out of danger by daybreak. 

The falling lampost appears to have contributed to the injuries, police added.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, was not hurt. He was arrested and could face charges.

A large perimeter was set up on Cote-de-Liesse Road between Houde Street and Sainte Croix Avenue as investigators analyze the scene. 

