Two injured in downtown Montreal stabbing, 1 man arrested

Two 25-year-old men are in hospital after being stabbed during a fight in downtown Montreal. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Two 25-year-old men are in hospital after being stabbed during a fight early Wednesday morning in downtown Montreal.

Witnesses told Montreal police (SPVM) that a fight broke out at 1:15 a.m. inside the establishment on Guy Street before moving outside.

"The two victims injured during that altercation, they're out of danger," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

Officers found a knife at the scene.

A 26-year-old suspect was arrested and is expected to meet with investigators later in the day.

Guy Street was closed between Sainte-Catherine Street West and René-Lévesque Boulevard West to allow police to canvass the scene, but has since been reopened to traffic.

