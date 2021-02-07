Two injured in St-Leonard drive-by shooting

MONTREAL -- Two people were injured in a shooting in St-Leonard on Sunday evening.

According to Montreal police, the victims were in a stationary vehicle on Valdombre St. near Jean-Talon.

The two people in the car were talking to people on the curb when the shots were fired at them from another vehicle.

One of the passengers was taken from the vehicle and rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other victim was found a street away after trying to leave the scene.

Both victims are believed to be around 20-years-old.

Police said the suspects fled in their vehicle on Jean-Talon St. heading West.