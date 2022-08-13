iHeartRadio
27°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Two killed after head-on collision with motorcycle in Oka, Que

FILE PHOTO -- Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

 Two people are dead following a head-on collision between a car and a motorcycle in Oka, Que.

Provincial police say the crash took place around 2:45 p.m. on Friday when a motorcyclist driving westbound on Route 344 missed a curve and found himself in the oncoming lane.

A vehicle heading eastbound on the highway, also called Chemin d'Oka, collided with the bike.

The 63-year-old male motorcycle driver and 50-year-old female passenger were taken to hospital in critical condition, where they later died.

Provincial police spokesperson Sgt. Catherine Bernard said the car passenger was also taken to hospital, while the driver suffered no apparent injuries.

An investigator was on the scene Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 12, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*