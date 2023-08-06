Two killed in a head-on collision in Saint-Thomas, Que.

The two people seriously injured in a head-on collision Saturday in Saint-Thomas, in Quebec's Lanaudière region, have succumbed to their injuries.

According to provincial police (SQ), emergency services were called to the scene on Route 158 around 12:15 pm.

"A vehicle travelling eastbound on Route 158 attempted to overtake at the exit of a curve before colliding head-on with a second vehicle travelling westbound," said SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.

The occupants of the second vehicle were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A section of Route 158 between Savignac-Harnois road and the traffic circle to the east was closed for a few hours to allow investigators to carry out their work.

This section was reopened at around 6 p.m. Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 6, 2023.