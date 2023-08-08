iHeartRadio
Two killed in head-on collision in Lanaudiere region


A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. Two people were killed in the Lanaudiere region in a head-on collision on Sat. Aug. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The two people who were seriously injured in a head-on collision on Saturday in Saint-Thomas, in the Lanaudière region, have died.

According to information from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), emergency crews were called to the scene of the crash, located on Route 158, at around 12:15 p.m.

"A vehicle travelling eastbound on route 158 had attempted to overtake the vehicle at the end of a curve, before colliding head-on with a second vehicle travelling westbound," said SQ spokesman Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay.

The occupants of the second vehicle were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A section of route 158, between Savignac-Harnois road and the traffic circle to the east, were closed to traffic for a few hours to allow investigators to carry out their work. It was reopened around 6 p.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 8, 2023.

