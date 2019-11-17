Two Laval Police officers injured in car crash on icy road

MONTREAL -- Two Laval police officers were sent to hospital after losing control of the patrol car they were driving while trying to catch a suspect.

They were responding to a domestic violence call around 5 a.m. Saturday. A woman had called 911 to remove an ex-partner who wouldn't leave their home.

The officers spotted the suspect in a vehicle and the officer driving attempted to make a U-turn in order to pursue them. While making the turn the officer lost control and the police vehicle crashed into four parked cars in a residential area of the North Shore suburb.

Laval Police spokesperson Evelyne Boudreau said the officers spotted the suspect driving a vehicle and made an ill-fated U-turn to try and catch him.

One officer sustained arm injuries and while the other suffered lacerations.

The suspect, who was known to police, was not apprehended.

Boudreau said the cause of the crash was likely due to icy road conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2019.