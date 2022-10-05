Two men arrested after being found with loaded gun at gas station: Montreal police

Two men gassing up Monday night in Dollard des Ormeaux (DDO) wound up in cuffs after running into a Montreal police (SPVM) sergeant.

Police say the officer from Station 4 in the Montreal suburb was at the gas station when the two men arrived.

"He conducted a routine traffic safety check of their vehicle. During the process, a noise caught his attention. While looking under the vehicle, the officer discovered a gun on the ground," an SPVM release reads.

Police say the weapon was fully loaded, and a search of the vehicle also turned up a "large magazine and ammunition" in the glove box.

Both suspects were known to police, according to the SPVM.