iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Two men arrested after being found with loaded gun at gas station: Montreal police


Montreal police cruiser. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Two men gassing up Monday night in Dollard des Ormeaux (DDO) wound up in cuffs after running into a Montreal police (SPVM) sergeant.

Police say the officer from Station 4 in the Montreal suburb was at the gas station when the two men arrived.

"He conducted a routine traffic safety check of their vehicle. During the process, a noise caught his attention. While looking under the vehicle, the officer discovered a gun on the ground," an SPVM release reads.

Police say the weapon was fully loaded, and a search of the vehicle also turned up a "large magazine and ammunition" in the glove box.

Both suspects were known to police, according to the SPVM. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*