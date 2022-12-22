iHeartRadio
-3°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Two men charged after man seriously beaten in Montreal bar, police say


The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Two men are facing several charges and two more individuals are being sought by investigators after a man was seriously beaten in a bar last week, Montreal police (SPVM) say.

The incident happened Dec. 16 inside a business on Ontario St. East, where police say a man suffered broken ribs, a broken hand and facial injuries in a serious assault. Police were called to an apartment building, where they found the victim.

Police arrested two suspects in their homes this week. The pair, identified by the SPVM as Silvio Delcous and Saad Bennaceur, appeared in court Thursday to face charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and extortion.

Two other suspects are still being sought.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact 911, their neighbourhood police station, or file an anonymous report by calling 514-393-1133.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*