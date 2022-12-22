Two men charged after man seriously beaten in Montreal bar, police say

Two men are facing several charges and two more individuals are being sought by investigators after a man was seriously beaten in a bar last week, Montreal police (SPVM) say.

The incident happened Dec. 16 inside a business on Ontario St. East, where police say a man suffered broken ribs, a broken hand and facial injuries in a serious assault. Police were called to an apartment building, where they found the victim.

Police arrested two suspects in their homes this week. The pair, identified by the SPVM as Silvio Delcous and Saad Bennaceur, appeared in court Thursday to face charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and extortion.

Two other suspects are still being sought.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact 911, their neighbourhood police station, or file an anonymous report by calling 514-393-1133.