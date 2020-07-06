Two men dead, woman seriously injured in Quebec town east of Montreal

Two men are dead and a woman was seriously injured in what provincial police described as a family dispute in the Eastern Townships community of Windsor.

Police were called to a home about 6:30 a.m. where gunshots had been heard by neighbours in the small town about 160 kilometres east of Montreal.

Provincial police found three people inside the home -- two men and a woman in their 60s.

Police say Serge Dubois, 62, and Daniel Royal, 63, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 60-year-old woman was transported to hospital in Sherbrooke, Que., with serious injuries, but her condition improved during the day.

Police spokesman Louis-Philippe Ruel says all three people had apparent gunshot wounds and are part of the same extended family.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on July 6, 2020.