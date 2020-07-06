iHeartRadio
Two men dead, woman seriously injured in Quebec town east of Montreal

Two men are dead and a woman was seriously injured in what provincial police described as a family dispute in the Eastern Townships community of Windsor.

Police were called to a home about 6:30 a.m. where gunshots had been heard by neighbours in the small town about 160 kilometres east of Montreal.

Provincial police found three people inside the home -- two men and a woman in their 60s.

Police say Serge Dubois, 62, and Daniel Royal, 63, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 60-year-old woman was transported to hospital in Sherbrooke, Que., with serious injuries, but her condition improved during the day.

Police spokesman Louis-Philippe Ruel says all three people had apparent gunshot wounds and are part of the same extended family.

