Two men die in separate drownings in the Laurentians: police

The number of drownings in Quebec this year continues to rise as police said Monday they have recovered the bodies of two more victims in the Laurentians.

Quebec provincial police say they found the body of a man in the Rouge River in Huberdeau, Que.

A spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said two men jumped into the river to cross it, but one of them, a 33-year-old, became tired due to the current and couldn't stay above the surface.

Police and firefighters searched for the missing man with the help of a helicopter. On Monday, around 4:15 p.m., police recovered a body. Everything points to the missing man, but police said the coroner will have to formally identify the body.

Another man's body was found in Lac Monroe, in the town of Lac-Supérieur in Mont-Tremblant Park.

A man in his 40s was reported missing around 6:15 p.m. Sunday after he went swimming in the lake, according to the SQ.

A helicopter and a dive team were used in the search before a man's body was found Monday morning around 10:15 a.m. Police believe the body belonged to the missing man pending formal identification.

The SQ said in both cases, the men were not wearing life jackets.

The two fatalities bring the total number of drownings in Quebec to more than 50 so far, compared to 40 at the same time last year.

