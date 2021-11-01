Two men face sexual assault charges in Laval, police believe there could be more victims

Laval police have arrested two men in connection with a sexual assault and say there may have been more victims.

Police issued a statement Monday saying that Jean-Michel Richard, 37, and Schnaider Toussaint, 24, had been arrested and appeared on Oct. 22 and 28 at the Laval courthouse under several charges related to sexual assault.

The allegations stem back to an incident on Jan. 31, when a young woman went to the home of the two suspects to spend the evening. She was allegedly sexually assaulted by them that night.

Police say there are indications that other people may have been victims and hope said investigators hope to speak to them.

The two suspect remain in custody and return to court Tuesday.

Anyone who may have been sexually assaulted by these men is invited to contact Laval police confidentially at 450 662- INFO (4636) or by dialing 911, mentioning file LVL 210218-057.