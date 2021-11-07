Two men found dead in a Montreal apartment in Côte-des-Neiges, police watchdog investigating

Two men, aged 39 and 45, were found dead in a dwelling in the Côte-des-Neiges district of Montreal during the night of Saturday to Sunday, the Quebec police watchdog (BEI) announced.

According to the police, emergency services were contacted at approximately 12:30 a.m. regarding an armed assault in an apartment building on Bouchette St.

Upon arrival, Montreal police (SPVM) officers reportedly saw a man, armed with a knife, taking refuge in one of the units, according to a news release.

The report continues that the officers reportedly took up position outside the dwelling, and heard a person moaning, possibly injured, inside the dwelling. At approximately 1 a.m., the officers reportedly went inside, where they found two men on the ground, unconscious.'

They were later confirmed dead.

The BEI says it has dispatched five investigators to the scene to investigate the police intervention.

A parallel investigation will be conducted by the Sûreté du Québec, which will also provide a forensic identification technician to assist the BEI officers.

The SPVM refused to answer any questions about the intervention of its officers directing the media to the BEI.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 7, 2021.