Two men in critical condition after car collides with truck in Saint-Dominique

A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Two men are fighting for their lives in hospital after the vehicle they were riding in collided with a heavy truck Wednesday evening in Saint-Dominique, near Saint-Hyacinthe in the Montérégie region.

Emergency services were called around 5:30 p.m. to the collision involving a Honda Civic and a truck on Route 137, also known as Principale Street in the area.

According to the preliminary information, the vehicle deviated from the lane and collided with a heavy truck that was travelling in the opposite direction. Two people were in the vehicle.

"They were both transported to hospital and their lives are in danger," said Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The truck driver was not injured.

There was a closure of Route 137, between the 7th row and Des Seigneurs Street, to allow officers who were assigned to the scene to investigate the causes and circumstances surrounding this collision," Tremblay said.

It's not yet clear what led to the collision.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 15, 2022. 

