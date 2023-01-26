iHeartRadio
Two men in hospital, one arrested after alleged conflict in Montreal apartment


A police vehicle sits near the scene where two men were found with upper-body injuries early Thursday morning. One of them was arrested. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)

Two men were sent to hospital with wounds to the upper body after what police believe to be a conflict in a residential building in Montreal’s Anjou borough.

They received a 911 call at around 12:50 a.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old male with injuries caused by a sharp object.

A second man, 28, was found later, also with sharp-object wounds. He was arrested, and will meet with officers when his condition improves.

Both of them are conscious in hospital. Their injuries were never considered life-threatening, authorities say. 

Crime scene investigators cordoned off the apartment at d’Allonnes and de Fontevrault avenues in Montreal’s northeast to examine the scene overnight.



