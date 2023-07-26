iHeartRadio
Two men injured after gunshots ring out in downtown Montreal


Gunshots rang out from Cabot Square on July 26, 2023 and two men wound up injured and in hospital. (Marty Rioux/CTV News)

Two men were found injured in the middle of the night in Montreal on Wednesday after police were called to a location in the city centre where gunshots were heard.

Several people called 911.

The first Montreal police (SPVM) officers arrived at around 2:40 a.m. at Cabot Square, located at the intersection of Sainte-Catherine Street West and Atwater Avenue, opposite the former Montreal Forum, and located a man who had been wounded.

He was taken to hospital.

Medical authorities later informed the police that he was out of danger.

Shortly afterwards, another man checked himself into the hospital for treatment, apparently with stab wounds to his upper body. His condition had not been established by the end of the night.

The SPVM said witnesses said that a confrontation broke out between two groups of individuals in Cabot Square. However, by the time the police arrived, the people allegedly involved in the altercation had left the scene.

By the end of the night, the police could not say for certain that the two injured people had been involved in the confrontation.

Checks carried out by police officers revealed a number of bullet casings on the ground. A security perimeter was set up to help SPVM investigators determine what had happened.

No arrests had been announced by the end of the night.

The SPVM announced that a section of Sainte-Catherine Street West and the Atwater metro station kiosk at Cabot Square was closed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 26, 2023. 

