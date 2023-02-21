Two men injured in separate Montreal stabbings
Two men were injured in separate stabbings reported within minutes of each other Tuesday night, say Montreal police.
Officers were first called to Liébert and Hochelaga streets around 8 p.m, where they found a man in his 60s with an upper-body injury.
The victim was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
About 15 minutes later, police were called to Gouin Boulevard West and Saint-Antoine Street in Pierrefonds-Roxboro.
A man in his 20s was found with an upper-body injury, though the status of his condition was not disclosed.
No arrests have been made in either incident, but investigations are ongoing.