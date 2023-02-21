iHeartRadio
Two men injured in separate Montreal stabbings


Montreal police respond to a stabbing in Pierrefonds on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Two men were injured in separate stabbings reported within minutes of each other Tuesday night, say Montreal police.

Officers were first called to Liébert and Hochelaga streets around 8 p.m, where they found a man in his 60s with an upper-body injury.

The victim was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

About 15 minutes later, police were called to Gouin Boulevard West and Saint-Antoine Street in Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

A man in his 20s was found with an upper-body injury, though the status of his condition was not disclosed.

No arrests have been made in either incident, but investigations are ongoing.

