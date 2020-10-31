Two men pulled from burning car wreck in Quebec, driver arrested for drunk driving

Alcohol and speed could be a factor in an accident that resulted in two young men being pulled from their burning vehicle by witnesses in Lachute, in the Laurentians, about an hour northwest of Montreal.

The accident occurred at around 4 a.m. on Saturday on Highway 50 West, near kilometre 260. Shortly after, emergency services were notified to respond to a burning vehicle.

"For some reason, the driver of a sedan, with a passenger, lost control of his vehicle in a curve. He drove off the road, hit a lamppost and rolled several times before catching fire," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Marie-Michele Moore. "Fortunately, the two occupants, two men in their 20s, were pulled out of the car by witnesses."

The passenger sustained significant injuries. He was taken to hospital, but his life was not in danger.

The driver refused ambulance transport and will likely face charges.

"He was arrested for driving while impaired by alcohol. He was transported to the (police) station, where he failed the breathalyzer with results that exceeded the legal limit," said Moore.

The SQ investigation is continuing.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2020.