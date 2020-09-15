Two men rescued after boat catches fire on Lake of Two Mountains
Two men were rescued Tuesday morning on the Lake of Two Mountains after their sailboat caught fire near Vaudreuil-sur-le-Lac.
One of the two sailors suffered burns to the face and hands because of a heating appliance on board.
The two jumped in the water to escape the flame, and were rescued by employees from the Vaudreuil marina.
Firefighters from the nearby Town of Oka were also called in to assist their Vaudreuil-Dorion colleagues.
The 27-foot (8.2-metre) sailboat is a total loss
Latest Audio
-
Will insurance companies cover Covid-19 claims?Canada's travel guy Jim Byers joins the show to talk about travelling in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic
-
Sunday morning house call w/Dr. Chris LabosDr. Christopher Labos joins the show to answer all of your medical questions
-
An alarming survey about Holocaust educationHeidi Berger, Founder and President of the Foundation for Genocide Education, tells us about the future of Holocaust education in Quebec on the back of an alarming survey about Holocaust education in North America