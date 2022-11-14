Two men shot and killed four animals after breaking into Parc Omega, police say

Two men are facing charges after police say they drove into Parc Omega last week and killed four animals with a firearm.

The incident happened last Thursday after an employee called 911 around 9:30 p.m. after seeing a van drive onto the property and hearing what sounded like gunshots.

Quebec provincial police arrested the men, aged 42 and 21, who were found in their vehicle after officers responded to the wildlife park in Montebello, Que., about 134 kilometres west of Montreal.

The carcasses of three wild boars and one elk were found in the vehicle, along with at least one firearm, according to Marc Tessier, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Tessier said the accused were scheduled to appear in court Monday to formally be charged with several offences related to killing animals, breaking and entering, as well as firearms offences

The accused are not known to police.

Billie-Prisca Giroux, a Parc Omega spokesperson, said in a statement that the company has surveillance cameras, as well as a security guard on site, who was the one who called 911.

"The entire Parc Omega team is deeply saddened by this event, and we would like to warmly thank our dear clientele for the outpouring of love and support they have given us," said the statement. "We would like to reassure our customers that everyone is safe and that this type of situation is an isolated event. We have put all the necessary efforts in place to ensure that this situation does not happen again, for everyone's safety and for the safety of our precious animals."