iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Two men stabbed in Montreal; police investigating


A Montreal police cruiser. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Two men in their 20s were stabbed in Montreal's St-Laurent borough Friday afternoon, police say.

The incident happened at around 3:30 p.m. near Grenet Street and Henri-Bourassa Boulevard.

Police say a group of people were involved in an altercation that turned violent. Two men in their 20s were stabbed — one in the upper body and the other in the lower body.

One victim was found on the scene and the other showed up at hospital on his own.

Both men are expected to survive.

Police have not made any arrests in the case but it is still under investigation.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*