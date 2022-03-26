iHeartRadio
Two men struck by car in Rosemont following possible confrontation, one in critical condition

file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

One man is in critical condition and another is injured after they were hit by a car following a possible confrontation in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough early Saturday morning.

The victims, both men in their thirties, were struck near Clark and Beaubien Sts around 4:05 a.m. and brought to hospital.

One man, 36, is in critical condition but stable, according to Montreal police (SPVM). The other victim, 38, is not in danger of losing his life.

Investigators from the SPVM will analyze the scene to determine more details surrounding the accident. The motorist, 37, is being questioned by police.

