Two men were shot outside of a restaurant in latest Montreal shooting

Two men are in the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting in Montreal just after midnight Sunday.

Montreal police (SPVM) reported that several 911 calls alerted officers to a shooting at a restaurant Marche Central St. near Cremazie Blvd. in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

On scene officers discovered two men, 28 and 29 years old, who had been shot.

"They were both injured by gunshot projectiles to the lower body," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

Chevrefils said the men were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Two vehicles parked in front of the restaurant also had gunshot holes in them.

There are no suspects at the moment, and police are continuing the investigation by interviewing witnesses.

They will meet with the victims when their conditions allow.

The crime scene was lifted around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

It is the third shooting case in the Greater Montreal Area in the past week that included four homicides in two seperate shootings.

Quebec's public safety minister Genevieve Guilbault announced a new collaboration between the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) and Montreal police to fight gun trafficking following a triple homicide on the island on Monday.