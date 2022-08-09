iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Two miners trapped in Dominican Republic rescued with help from Quebec

President of the Dominican Republic Luis Abinader (top centre) with a rescued miner and the rescue team following the operation on Aug. 9, 2022. (Source: presidencia.gob.do/Presidency of the Dominican Republic)

Defence Minister Anita Anand says two miners who were trapped in an underground mine for 10 days in the Dominican Republic have been rescued with the help of Canada.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Anand said the Royal Canadian Air Force transported mining equipment to Santo Domingo following a request for assistance from the Dominican government.

Two miners with the Dominican Mining Corporation, known as Cormidom, had been trapped since July 31 in an underground mine.

I’m very glad to learn that miners trapped in the Dominican Republic have now been rescued, with assistance from Canada.

Following a request for assistance, an @RCAF_ARC CC-177 from 429 Squadron, transported mining equipment from Val D’Or, Québec, to Santo Domingo. �������� pic.twitter.com/oCE2xgMCzd

— Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) August 9, 2022

According to a news release from the Dominican Republic Embassy on Saturday, Canada was expected to send over a mining excavation system made up of machines, tools and various rescue technologies.

The statement says the equipment was provided by Machines Roger International, a mining company based in Val-d'Or, Que.

Agradecemos a @JustinTrudeau, primer Ministro del Gobierno de Canadá, su rápida respuesta a nuestro pedido de ayuda; la cual facilitó el rescate de los mineros atrapados en la mina Cerro de Maimón. ¡Muchas gracias en nombre del pueblo dominicano! #MinerosRescatados����

— Luis Abinader (@luisabinader) August 9, 2022

Anand thanked the Royal Canadian Air Force personnel involved in the mission who arrived in the Dominican Republic on Sunday.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*