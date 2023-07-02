iHeartRadio
Two missing after landslide in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Que.


A Surete du Quebec helicopter is searching the Rouge River for the father of a four-year-old girl who was found drowned. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Two people remain missing after a road collapsed Saturday in Rivière-Éternité, a town in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region about 170 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

Two men and one woman were clearing the road of debris left by the day's thunderstorm when a river surge caused a landslide and they were swept away by the current, according to provincial police (SQ).

One of the men, who is in his 40s, was rescued and taken to the Chicoutimi hospital in critical condition.

The search for the missing pair continues Sunday, with a helicopter, divers, ATV drivers and foot patrollers deployed.

Route 170 remains closed Sunday morning.

"Major work is underway to restore safe traffic as quickly as possible," reads a Tweet from Transport Quebec. 

Rivière-Éternité. La route 170 demeure fermée aujourd’hui dimanche et peut-être au-delà. Des travaux importants sont en cours afin de rétablir le plus rapidement possible une circulation sécuritaire.

— Transports Québec (@Transports_Qc) July 2, 2023

STATE OF EMERGENCY

The municipality of Rivière-Éternité, home to some 400 residents, declared a state of emergency Saturday evening that is sill ongoing Sunday. 

In an 8 p.m. press release, officials said evacuations had been carried out in the afternoon and that more were expected.

"Torrential rains have caused road closures on rue Principale, rue Sainte-Thérèse, in the Parc national du Fjord-du-Saguenay, landslides and loss of electricity," the release reads.

In addition, the area between Saguenay and Tadoussac was under a tornado warning mid-day Saturday as violent thunderstorms hit the region.  

With files from The Canadian Press. 

