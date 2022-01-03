iHeartRadio
-16°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Two Montreal COVID-19 testing sites only accepting symptomatic individuals

image.jpg

The CIUSSS West-Central Montreal is limiting COVID-19 testing to symptomatic people only, officials announced Monday.

Starting Wednesday, two clinics performing PCR testing will only be accepting appointments by people with flu-like symptoms -- fever, cough and difficulty breathing -- as well as those told by public health authorities that they must be tested.

The new regulations come into effect at the testing sites at the Jewish General Hospital, on Legaré Street and Bourret Avenue, and the Parc-Extension CLSC located at 7085 Hutchinson St.

Both sites are open from 8 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.

"Please note that testing may not be possible if the daily capacity of the testing clinic has been reached," the CIUSSS notes.

Anyone wanting to make an appointment can do so online or by calling 514 644 4545.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error