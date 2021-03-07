Two Montreal drivers fined over $4,000 for driving on closed roads during the curfew

Two drivers in Montreal picked up thousands of dollars in fines early Saturday morning for not respecting the curfew or the fact that roads were closed for construction.

Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Stephane Tremblay confirmed that a female driver picked up over $4,000 in fines for driving past barricades on the Metropolitan Expressway at 3:45 a.m. when it was closed due to a water main break that caused a hole in the highway.

"A female driver went through the road blockage, received tickets for that," said Tremblay.

She picked up a $1,550 ticket for not respecting the curfew in place to halt the spread of COVID-19 in addition to a $540 ticket for driving on a closed road and $1,550 for dangerous driving.

She also picked up four points on her driver's license for the dangerous driving fine, and received a $490 ticket for obstructing a police officer.

"She refused to give her name and identify herself correctly," said Tremblay.

About an hour earlier, a male driver also picked up thousands of dollars in fine for driving past barricades at the Saint-Pierre Interchange from Highway 20 to Highway 138 towards the Honore-Mercier Bridge.

The exit is closed for roadwork.

He was given tickets for not respecting the curfew ($1,550), dangerous driving ($1,550) and driving on a closed road ($540).