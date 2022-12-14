iHeartRadio
-5°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Two Montreal men arrested in connection with jewelry theft in La Tuque, Que.


A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Two Montreal men have been arrested in connection with a jewelry theft last month in La Tuque, in Quebec's Mauricie region.

On Wednesday, the SQ reported that Carlos Estenssoro, 38, and Yannick Tanguay, 41, have already appeared at the La Tuque courthouse via videoconference to be charged with break and entry and theft.

They were kept in custody pending the outcome of the legal proceedings against them.

On Nov. 24, around 3:50 a.m., a passerby reported that the front door of a jewelry store on Saint-Antoine Street in La Tuque had its glass window smashed. Police later confirmed there had been a major jewelry theft inside.

The investigation led police to search a residence on Faribault Avenue in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

The SQ says the investigation is continuing, as Estenssoro and Tanguay may be linked to other cases of break and entry in other parts of Quebec.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 14, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*