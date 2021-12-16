Two more suspects arrested in alleged connection to Montreal homicides

Montreal police (SPVM) announced Thursday two more arrests have been made in connection with September homicides in the Lachine and Anjou boroughs.

Both were set to appear in court later Thursday night.

A 55-year-old suspect was arrested for allegedly taking part in the killing of a 27-year-old inside a garage on Rathwell St. in Lachine.

They were the fourth person to be arrested in alleged connection to that incident, where a man was killed, only to have his body found days later, on Sept. 10, by police who had received a tip.

Police "received a call from a person claiming that his friend was kidnapped and he had witnessed the assault of a 27-year-old man, who succumbed to his injuries," they wrote in a release shortly after arresting two suspects.

Veronique Manceaux, 35, was charged with first-degree murder, along with another 17-year-old suspect, police said.

A third suspect, 28-year-old Tara Kusic, his facing charges of complicity in murder after the fact and of contempt of a corpse.

"Thanks to the information obtained, the police went to a residence in Lachine and made the macabre discovery of the body of the 27-year-old man," read the September release.

After the discovery, on Sept 10, police told media they had found Methot's body in a residential garage with "traces of violence." The discovery marked the city's 19th homicide of the year.

Also on Thursday, a 70-year-old suspect was arrested in alleged connection to a September arson attack on Sept. 7 in an Anjou retirement home.

Residents were immediately evacuated. A 97-year-old was rushed to hospital after being injured in the fire. She died just hours later.

The suspect lives in the same building as the attack, located near the intersection of Joseph-Renaud and Yves-Prevost.

The suspect is facing manslaughter and arson charges.

"The conclusion of this latest survey brings the number of homicides that occurred in Montreal to 34 in 2021," read a release from the SPVM.