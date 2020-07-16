Two new COVID-19 screening clinics open in Montreal, hours extended at others

Two new COVID-19 screening clinics are now open in Montreal and hours at existing clinics have been extended.

Quebec health officials say the changes will increase testing capacity by 1,000 people per day. Services had to be readjusted in Montreal due to a surge in demand when the city's health officials requested for anyone who’d been to a bar since July 1 to get tested for the virus.

Wait times at existing clinics spanned several hours in the days that followed, and Montrealers were quick to criticize the government for making a call to get tested without providing adequate services.

One of the new sites, located in Outremont at 544 Davaar Ave., is open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. while the other – a mobile testing site currently stationed at 9600 Saint-Denis St. in Ahuntsic – is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Neither require an appointment.

Existing clinics are located in the following areas:

The Jewish General Hospital (5800 Cote-des-Neiges Rd.)

8 a.m. to 8 p.m., by appointment only (514-644-4545)

10 a.m. to 8 p.m., no appointment necessary

12 p.m. to 8 p.m., no appointment necessary

1 p.m. to 6 p.m., no appointment necessary

8 a.m. to 8 p.m., by appointment only (514-644-4545)

9 a.m. to 7 p.m., no appointment necessary

8 a.m. to 8 p.m., no appointment necessary

12 p.m. to 8 p.m., no appointment necessary

Anyone who would like more information on COVID-19 testing is being asked to call 514-644-4545 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday to Friday or the Info-Sante line at 811 at any time.