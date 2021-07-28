Two of three men charged with kidnapping of 16-year-old girl in Montreal are brothers of the alleged victim

Three people arrested in connection with an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl in Montreal appeared in court Wednesday to face a slew of charges, including kidnapping, unlawful confinement, and assault.

Two of the accused are 21 years old, while the third suspect is 22, according to Montreal police (SPVM). Two of the accused are the victim's brothers.

Police had issued an Amber Alert for the girl at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, but called it off at 7 a.m. when she showed up at a police station.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture, officers received a 911 call at 11:05 p.m. Monday about an altercation between a young man and a teenage girl outside a restaurant on Saint-Charles Boulevard in Kirkland.

At least one of the men allegedly forced the teenager into a car and drove off before police arrived.

The two brothers are facing charges of kidnapping, unlawful confinement, assault, and mischief, while the third accused was charged with kidnapping and unlawful confinement, according to the Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales (DPCP).



"The three persons who are arrested are very, very stressed right now. Obviously they have never been arrested so they are very, very stressed right now," said defence attorney Anthony El Haddad.

Bail hearings for the three men will take place over the course of the next several days at the Montreal courthouse.

Their names are shielded by a publication ban to protect the identity of the victim.

A fourth person arrested Tuesday has been released with no charges.

-- with files from CTV News' Joe Lofaro.