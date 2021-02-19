iHeartRadio
-8°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Two passengers fined a combined $17,000 for allegedly faking negative COVID-19 tests

Trudeau Airport

Transport Canada has fined two airline passengers a combined $17,000 after allegedly presenting falsified COVID-19 tests before flying back to Canada.

According to a news release, the passengers have been fined $10,000 and $7,000 respectively for “for presenting a false or misleading COVID-19 test and for making a false declaration about their health status.”

Transport Canada said the passengers boarded a flight from Mexico to Pierre-Elliot Trudeau Airport in Montreal on Jan. 23 after having tested positive for COVID-19 a few days prior.

Under current regulations, travellers must present a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of boarding a flight to Canada or provide proof of a positive result between 14 and 90 days prior to arrival.

Anyone failing to abide by these regulations can face a fine of up to $5,000 per violation.

“Transport Canada will continue to investigate incidents reported to the department and will not hesitate to take enforcement action where it is warranted,” the agency said.

 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error