Two pedestrians critically injured by turning municipal tow truck in TMR

A man and a woman, both aged 84, are in critical condition after they were struck by a municipal tow truck crossing the street in the Town of Mont-Royal.

Montreal police (SPVM) report that around 11:20 a.m., multiple 911 calls came in about the collision at the intersection of Clyde Road and Dresden Avenue.

"The truck was heading north on Clyde and taking a left turn on Dresden west; at the same time, two pedestrians were crossing the road," said SPVM spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin.

The man and woman were hit by the truck and suffered injuries to their upper and lower bodies. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

"We do fear for their lives," said Allaire Morin.

The driver of the truck was treated for shock on the scene, as well as another city worker, who witnessed the incident.

A perimeter has been established and collision experts are on scene to analyze the crash.

TOWN OFFERS CONDOLENCES

"We are devastated and saddened by the terrible accident that occurred shortly before noon, when two pedestrians were struck by a tow truck belonging to the Town's fleet of vehicles," wrote the Town of Mount Royal in a statement to CTV News.

"The tow truck driver was on his way to assist another Town vehicle that had broken down on a municipal street," the statement continued. "Once again, our thoughts are with all those taken to hospital following this terrible accident."