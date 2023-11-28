Two people arrested in Montreal for 2022 shooting deaths of grandmother, granddaughter

Montreal police say they have arrested two people in connection with the deaths of a grandmother and granddaughter in December last year.

The women, 77 and 22, were fatally shot in an apartment on Mullins Street in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood on Dec. 15, 2022.

One suspect, aged 18, was apprehended inside Bordeaux detention centre, where he is currently in custody awaiting trial for his alleged involvement in another shooting in Montreal West in July 2022 that left two teenagers dead.

He was 17 at the time of the double homicide in Pointe-Saint-Charles and will appear in youth court Wednesday to face new charges of first-degree murder.

The second suspect, 23, was arrested in LaSalle. He will appear in court Wednesday, also to face charges of first-degree murder.