Two people have died in separate fires in Montreal and Laval

A woman may have died in a fire in Laval, and a man was found deceased in the remnants of a fire in Montreal on a cold night and morning in the region.

MAN FOUND IN REMNANTS OF FIRE

A man's body was found after an apartment fire in Montreal early Sunday morning.

The Montreal fire department (SIM) requested police assistance while fighting a fire around 5:30 a.m. on Papineau Ave. near Belanger St.

"While the firefighters were working to control the fire, they found a person's body in an apartment," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Veronique Comtois.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The fire was brought under control and extinguished.

Other apartments were evacuated, but there were no other injuries and the residents were all allowed to go back into their homes.

"The cause of the fire is unknown," said Comtois.

Due to a person dying in the fire, the SPVM's arson squad is investigating the fire.

WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN APARTMENT

The Laval police (SPL) were called by the friend of a woman around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.

"When the officers arrived, they smelt smoke inside the apartment so they went in," said SPL duty lieutenant Frederic Jan.

The Laval fire department ordered an evacuation of the surrounding apartments and investigated the apartment.

"There had a been a fire and a 43-year-old woman was found deceased," said Jean.

The woman was a resident of the apartment, and Jean said it is unclear whether she died as a result of smoke inhalation or before the fire started.before the fire started.

"When the fire department went into the room the fire had been extinguished," said Jean.

An investigation is ongoing.