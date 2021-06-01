iHeartRadio
Two people hospitalized after kitchen fire in Laval

Firefighters in Laval responded to a three-alarm fire at an apartment building on 77th Avenue Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Two people were sent to hospital Tuesday evening after a three-alarm fire at an apartment building in Laval.

Firefighters responded to 77th Avenue in the Chomedy sector and reported flames coming from the second floor of the three-storey building. The fire started in the kitchen.

Laval firefighters quickly tackled a 40 unit apartment building that began in a kitchen on the 77th Avenue in Chomedy. Two transported to hospital. @CTVMontreal @APLPOMPIER pic.twitter.com/S1KDtK6ZRD

— Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) June 2, 2021

A firefighter suffered minor injuries and one woman suffered burns to her hands.

