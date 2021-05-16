Two people killed in police operation in eastern Quebec, watchdog investigating

Quebec's Independent Investigation Bureau (BEI) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of two people in a Listuguj, Gaspe residence on Saturday.

Police officers from the Listuguj Police Department received a report of shots fired at around 11:30 a.m at a residence on Riverside Rd. in the community near the Quebec-New Brunswick border.

According to preliminary information gathered by the BEI, when police arrived on the scene a few minutes later, they heard more gunshots.

A 28-year-old man inside the house was refusing to cooperate with police, according to testimony gathered by the BEI.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) was then called to assist and took responsibility for the case, before launching a hostage operation.

At 5:20 p.m., the suspect surrendered peacefully to the SQ officers and inside the residence, officers discovered two seriously injured people.

Both victims succumbed to their injuries at a hospital.

Six BEI investigators are looking into the tragedy.

The mandate of the Independent Investigation Bureau is to investigate all cases where a person, other than an on-duty police officer, dies, suffers a serious injury or is injured by a firearm used by a police officer during a police action or while in police custody.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 15, 2021.