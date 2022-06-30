iHeartRadio
Two people reported dead following Longueuil fire

One person is in hospital after a fire broke out in a home in Longueuil. (Matt Grillo/CTV News)

Two people have been reported dead and one person is in critical condition after a fire broke out in a home in Longueuil on Montreal's South Shore.

Officers received a 911 call about the blaze on Cuvillier Street East at 7:10 a.m. Thursday.

"It was really bad," said Longueuil firefighter Stefan Di Fruscia. "It was really intense when the first firefighters got here."

"When they got here, they were told that there were still people inside so they went in. And because of the fire, they kind of got trapped," he added. "They gave a mayday call."

As of 10 a.m., firefighters had still not managed to control the flames, preventing them from confirming if there were still people inside the burning home or if anyone was missing.

The fire spread to at least five neighbouring buildings and several homes in the area were evacuated.

A section of Cuvillier Street East is closed between Chambly Road and Chateaufort Street.

Firefighters do not yet know what could have caused the fire.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 30, 2022. Published with files from CTV News' Matt Grillo. 

