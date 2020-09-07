Driver possibly facing murder charges after double hit-and-run in Brossard: police
A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a double hit-and-run that took place in Brossard on Monday night.
According to Longueuil police, the man struck two victims near the intersection of Niagara and Pelletier at around 6:15 p.m.
The 50-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were taken to hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. In an update on Tuesday morning, Longueuil police said the woman died in hospital overnight while the man remains in critical condition.
Longueuil police said the suspect, who remains in custody, is expected to appear at the Longueuil courthouse on Tuesday and could face charges of murder and attempted murder.
Latest Audio
-
The pandemic has changed all of our lives in several ways, but what about the people who live their lives on the road? What is it like to live out of your van in the middle of a global pandemic?*HOLLY PRIESTLY, freelance writer and social media coordinator who lives in her van See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
During the height of the crisis in our CHSLDs, part-time orderlies were reassigned to different facilities, and bumped up to full-time hours. After the crisis had passed, their hours were cut. What happens to those part-timers who still can’t get full time work?See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
How will a second round of lockdown measures impact our mental health?See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.