Driver possibly facing murder charges after double hit-and-run in Brossard: police

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a double hit-and-run that took place in Brossard on Monday night.

According to Longueuil police, the man struck two victims near the intersection of Niagara and Pelletier at around 6:15 p.m.

The 50-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were taken to hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. In an update on Tuesday morning, Longueuil police said the woman died in hospital overnight while the man remains in critical condition.

Longueuil police said the suspect, who remains in custody, is expected to appear at the Longueuil courthouse on Tuesday and could face charges of murder and attempted murder.