iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Two public transit officers beaten and injured in a Montreal Metro station

image.jpg

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after an altercation at Snowdon Metro station on Saturday afternoon sent two people to hospital.

Police say at 3:45 p.m., two Société de transport de Montréal (STM) agents responded to a conflict in the Metro station when they were attacked.

Both transit agents suffered minor injuries and one was sent to hospital.

A 43-year-old man was arrested following the incident and taken to the hospital.

A 21-year-old woman was also arrested but did not require medical treatment.

A security perimeter was set up but train and bus services were not affected, police confirmed.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error