Two public transit officers beaten and injured in a Montreal Metro station

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after an altercation at Snowdon Metro station on Saturday afternoon sent two people to hospital.

Police say at 3:45 p.m., two Société de transport de Montréal (STM) agents responded to a conflict in the Metro station when they were attacked.

Both transit agents suffered minor injuries and one was sent to hospital.

A 43-year-old man was arrested following the incident and taken to the hospital.

A 21-year-old woman was also arrested but did not require medical treatment.

A security perimeter was set up but train and bus services were not affected, police confirmed.