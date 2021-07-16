Two Quebec artists have made it to the 2021 Polaris Prize shortlist

Two Quebec artists have been nominated for the Polaris Prize 2021 Shortlist.

Every year, the Polaris Music Prize is awarded to a Canadian album of note, judged by a panel of journalists, bloggers, broadcasters and programmers from across the country.

So which two Quebec albums are up for the $50,000 prize this year?

One of them is Dominique Fils-Aimé’s Three Little Words, the concluding LP in her trilogy of albums exploring the roots of Black music.

Throughout the course of the 14-track album, Fils-Aimé weaves in and out of genre and musical era, delivering a deliciously smooth fusion of jazz, blues, funk, electropop and soul.

The other album is Klô Pelgag’s Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs, in which the artist explores internal struggles and rediscovered joy through arrangements that are both melancholic and mystical.

Pelgag’s unique sound combines synthpop and folk with theatrical choral arrangements and psychedelic interludes (the words “fairies” and “funhouses” come to mind, so interpret that as you will).

THE COMPETITION

Although Three Little Words and Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs set the bar pretty high, other albums are featured on the Polaris shortlist this year, including:

Leanne Betasamosake Simpson - Theory of Ice

Cadence Weapon - Parallel World

DijahSB - Head Above The Waters

Mustafa - When Smoke Rises

The OBGMs - The EndsTwo

TOBi - Elements Vol. 1

The Weather Station - Ignorance

Zoon - Bleached Wavves

The winner of this year’s Polaris Prize will be announced on Sept. 27