Two Quebec City police officers suspended after videos of violent arrests will be back on duty

Two Quebec City police officers suspended in connection with complaints about videos that circulated before the holidays will be back on duty starting Sunday.

The police officer who is the subject of a criminal investigation by the Independent Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) will be assigned to administrative duties.

As for the other officer, he will return to his regular duties, said the Quebec City Police Department (SPVQ), Friday, in a press release.

Five police officers had been suspended in connection with several events, and three of them returned to their regular duties on Dec. 20 "following the determination of the role of each by the Module of professional standards of the SPVQ," the police service said.

The SPVQ pointed out that the disciplinary investigations, the Ethics Commissioner's investigation and the criminal investigation by the BEI are still ongoing.

"We must wait for the conclusion of these investigations before applying, if necessary, disciplinary measures. As this type of investigation can take some time, the management of the police service wanted the officers to offer a service to assist the organization," said the SPVQ.

In early December, SPVQ Director Denis Turcotte said he wanted to "get to the bottom of things" to understand what happened in the events uncovered by online videos involving violent arrests by Quebec City officers.

He said that five police officers were suspended "because they were involved in the events in a closer way."

Turcotte said the suspensions were necessary to "preserve the integrity of the investigation and the integrity of the officers involved." He was particularly concerned that officers could be targeted by citizens if they returned to the field before the conclusion of the investigations.

The video of an event that took place during the night of Nov. 26 to 27 showed, among other things, a police officer deliberately throwing snow in the face of a teenager detained on the ground, face down, by several of his colleagues.

A march in support of young Pacifique Niyokwizera was held afterwards in the streets of Quebec City, with the organizers wanting to denounce racial profiling and police brutality.

Another event happened on Oct. 17 in a bar in Quebec City's Lower Town, when a police officer allegedly threw a customer against a wall inside a bar.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 22, 2022.