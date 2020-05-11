iHeartRadio
Two Quebec highway tolls will resume just before May 25 reopening

image.jpg

Tolls on two Quebec highways will start up again later this month for the first time since March.

On Monday, the Transport Ministry sent out a press release informing drivers that toll collecting would resume on highways 25 and 30 on May 24 at 11:59 p.m.

The reopening of Montreal’s schools and economy is set to begin a few hours later, the morning of May 25, after more than two months of lockdown amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tolls were cancelled on March 25, as tolling was not considered an essential business or service.

Both highways in question are managed by private companies, who handle the tolls. The rates charged before the lockdown will remain in effect, said the release.

