Two Quebec men arrested and facing pimping charges

David Caissie and Bachelin Stevens Lazar are facing pimping charges after being arrested in St-Jean-sur-le-Richelieu and Montreal. SOUCRE: SQ

A specialized Quebec policing unit tasked with combating pimping (EILP) arrested two men who are facing pimping charges.

A Surete du Quebec (SQ) news release on Friday said Bachelin Stevens Lazar, 27, from Montreal and St-Jean-sur-le-Richelieu resident David Caissie, 30 were arrested in the two jurisdictions and face pimping and receiving benefits from pimping charges.

The EILP includes SQ officers and other departments, including the RCMP. The arrests were made in collaboration with Montreal police (SPVM) and St-Jean-sur-le-Richelieu police.

The two suspects are currently being interviewed and will appear in the Montreal courthouse.

Anyone with pertinent information about Lazar or Caissie or their activities can contact the SQ at 1-800-659-4264. 

